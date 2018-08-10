Double Bombing Targets First Responders; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:
In Nimrud, a bomb targeting two farmers on a motorbike killed one and wounded the other. A second bomb was detonated after first responders arrived. One tribal fighter was killed and four were wounded. At least five other people were wounded at the scene.
Five militants were killed near Qaim.
