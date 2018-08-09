Abu Ghraib Official Injured in Bombing; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least 10 people were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Abu Ghraib seriously wounded a member of the municipal council.

In Metabijh, clashes left four soldiers dead and five wounded.

Three militants were killed in Diyala province.

Near Hawija, two militants were killed.

Security forces killed an ISIS member near Mosul.

With the recount of votes from the May 12 parliamentary election finalized, Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s political alliance has again won. The cleric himself did not run for a post, so he cannot become prime minister but he does have influence in the matter of selecting one. He has a list of criteria that must be met or he says that he will come out in opposition to the new government.

