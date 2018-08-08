ISIS Attacks North of Baghdad; 32 Killed in Iraq

At least 32 people were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence:

Four soldiers were killed and two were wounded during an ISIS attack on their checkpoints between Diyala and Salah ad Din province.

ISIS militants killed three militiamen and wounded two more in Hamzaqa village, near Hawija.

A family of four was killed in a home invasion in Hawai al-Bassat, near Samarra. Men wearing military uniforms killed the couple and their two children.

In Tarmiya, clashes in Manahla village left one soldier with injuries and three militants dead. Clashes also took place in Buhairat.

Fourteen militants were killed during operations in Rutba.

Clashes in Kodeylla left three militants dead and two injured.

Security forces killed a militant in Qaim.

Security forces in Kirkuk province wounded a militant trying to pass through a checkpoint on a motorcycle.

