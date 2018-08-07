Fresh ISIS Operations in Anbar; 37 Killed in Iraq

At least 37 people were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:
In Baghdad, a bomb wounded four people including a child.
A bomb wounded two people in Taji.
A police conscript was killed during a home invasion in Sahliya.
In Muqdadiya, a roadside bomb killed a civilian.
An operation near Anah left 20 militants dead. The men may be returning from Syria.
The bodies of twelve militants were found in a cave near Rawah after an airstrike.
Three militants were killed in Dour.
