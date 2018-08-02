ISIS Suspects Attack Shamar Tribe; 31 Killed in Iraq

At least 31 were killed and one more person was wounded:
Uniformed men attacked Shahij, killing four members of the Shamar tribe and telling others to leave town. The presumption is that they were Islamic State militants in disguise.
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one security member and wounded another.
Militants near Hawija executed a tribal fighter.
Airstrikes left 15 militants dead in the Hamrin Mountains.
Ten militants were killed in airstikes near Samarra, possibly in Farhatiya.
Other news:
Two electrical towers were blown-up in Kirkuk province, affecting power delivery.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
