ISIS Suspects Attack Shamar Tribe; 31 Killed in Iraq

At least 31 were killed and one more person was wounded:

Uniformed men attacked Shahij, killing four members of the Shamar tribe and telling others to leave town. The presumption is that they were Islamic State militants in disguise.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one security member and wounded another.

Militants near Hawija executed a tribal fighter.

Airstrikes left 15 militants dead in the Hamrin Mountains.

Ten militants were killed in airstikes near Samarra, possibly in Farhatiya.

Other news:

Two electrical towers were blown-up in Kirkuk province, affecting power delivery.

