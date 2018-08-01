Tribal Fighters, Shi’ite Militia Clash; 10 Killed in Iraq

Authorities have imposed a curfew in Dujail following clashes between Khazraj tribal forces and Shi’ite militias. At least one tribesman was killed, and another was wounded. The Asaib Ahl al-Haq reportedly set up a checkpoint near town, where they kidnapped three sheikhs on the way home from a funeral, but the real perpetrators are unknown. The bodies of the three sheiks were found earlier in the day, nearby in Taji.

At least 10 were killed, and six were wounded, including the casualties in Dujail:

A bomb killed one person and wounded two more in Kirkuk. Another bomb wounded two more.

An old landmine in Sheladze wounded a man.

Five militants were killed in an airstrike in Shai.

Other news:

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi claimed the recent dismissal of Minister of Electricity Qasim al-Fahdawi was due to the deterioration of services that has led to protests across southern Iraq. The protests have not stopped, and security forces had to stop demonstrators from storming the West Qurna-1 oil field on Wednesday.

Now there is also a question as to what may have been the real cause of the removal from office. A news report in the The New Arab states that Fahdawi was sacked due to pressure from the Iranian government. The minister had recently returned from Saudi Arabia with an offer to build a solar plant that will provide cheaper electricity to Iraq than it is buying from Iran currently. The Minister Fahdawi also quarreled with Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjed during negotiations to increase supply from Iran, which failed.

