Amnesty Accuses Baghdad of Attacking Protesters; 4 Killed, 46 Wounded in Iraq

Amnesty International accused Iraqi security forces of attacking peaceful protesters and Baghdad of disabling Internet service in order to prevent the flow of images, videos, and reports of violence. Government officials have claimed security forces are only targeting “infiltrators” among the demonstrators. Demonstrators in Basra reject that assertion. Oddly, a commander in the Iraqi elite police forces, Major General Thamer al-Husseini went as far as to proclaim the protests “illegal” because the demonstrators do not have permits. Protests, however, continued on Friday despite fears of more violence. Demonstrations took place in Amara and Karbala and the provinces of Muthanna, Najaf, Qadisiya, and Wasit. Protests were also reported in Nasariya.

At least four people were killed, and 46 were wounded:

In Diwaniya, a security guard at a Badr militia H.Q. shot and killed a protester as a wave of them approached the office too closely. Two other people were wounded when bricks and stones were thrown. The militia group has been one of the targets in the recent protests, perhaps due to a belief that they are overly influenced by Iranian interests.

A protester was shot dead in Najaf.

In Baghdad, protesters attempted to reach the Green Zone. Including security personnel, at least 30 people were wounded in Tahrir Square.

Riots in Dhi Qar province left four civilians and six security personnel with injuries.

A shepherd was killed in a blast in Iskandariya.

In Mosul, a bomb killed one person and wounded four others.

Read more by Margaret Griffis