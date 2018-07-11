Large ISIS Convoy Crosses over from Syria; 27 Killed in Iraq

A military source revealed that Iraqi forces are on high alert over rumors that a large convoy of Islamic State militants entered from Syria. Troops are preparing an operation in the Baaj area to deal with the incursion which may have involved about 60 vehicles.

At least 27 people were killed in recent violence, and five more were wounded:

Militants killed four oil guards and wounded two more in Dibs. A roadside bomb wounded three security personnel.

A roadside bomb in Kanaan killed two people.

In Qayara, a roadside bomb killed a policeman.

Twenty militants were killed during a major offensive in Atshana and Badush.

