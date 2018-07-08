Two Filipinas Kidnapped; 44 Killed in Iraq

Two Filipinas were kidnapped when their car broke down on a highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk.
At least 44 people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:
In Baquba, a policeman was killed and two more were wounded during an attack on a checkpoint. A bomb killed a civilian. A senior officer was gunned down.
A bomb in Riyadh killed three farmers.
Militants killed a villager and wounded three others in Uthiya.
In Soussa, militants killed an oil guard and wounded three more.
A bomb in Rutba killed one person and wounded another.
A policeman was shot dead in Abu Garma.
A woman’s body was found dumped in Babil province.
In Taji, tribal commander and his companion were wounded in a blast.
Thirty militants were killed in operations in Kirkuk province.
An airstrike left three militants dead in Hamrin.
