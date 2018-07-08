Two Filipinas Kidnapped; 44 Killed in Iraq

Two Filipinas were kidnapped when their car broke down on a highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk.

At least 44 people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

In Baquba, a policeman was killed and two more were wounded during an attack on a checkpoint. A bomb killed a civilian. A senior officer was gunned down.

A bomb in Riyadh killed three farmers.

Militants killed a villager and wounded three others in Uthiya.

In Soussa, militants killed an oil guard and wounded three more.

A bomb in Rutba killed one person and wounded another.

A policeman was shot dead in Abu Garma.

A woman’s body was found dumped in Babil province.

In Taji, tribal commander and his companion were wounded in a blast.

Thirty militants were killed in operations in Kirkuk province.

An airstrike left three militants dead in Hamrin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis