36 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 40 Killed in Iraq

Authorities revealed that 36 bodies belonging to Camp Speicher victims were discovered near Tikrit. At least 1,500 air force cadets were executed by Islamic State militants after their camp was overrun in June 2014. Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from various mass graves over the years.

At least 40 people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

A rocket attack near Ramadi left five security members dead and three wounded. The group was made up of soldiers and tribal fighters.

Police officers guarding oil facilities in West Qurna fired upon a crowd of demonstrators who were demanding jobs. One person was killed and four were wounded.

Near Buhriz, a security member was killed in a clash. One policeman was killed and another was wounded in a blast.

Security forces in Badush killed 27 militants.

Three militants were killed in Anjana.

Villagers in Baaj killed two militants, one of them a notorious ISIS leader.

Two Filipinas who were kidnapped on Saturday after their vehicle broke down on a highway linking Baghdad and Erbil were released a day later. A man is in custody.

