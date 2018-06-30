Turkish Shelling Kills Kurdish Teenager; 24 Killed in Iraq

At least 24 others were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

In Shirwan, Turkish shelling killed a 19-year-old woman working in a field.

Five tribal fighters were killed and three more were wounded at a fake checkpoint in Hawija.

The bodies of three farmers were discovered near Balad Ruz.

A police conscript was shot dead in Abu Saida.

In Baquba, the body of a young man was found.

Turkish airstrikes on the Avasin-Basyan region killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.).

Six militants were killed in a strike in the Hamrin Mountains.

Security forces killed a militant commander near Makhmour at Qarachokh Mountain. At least two other militants were also killed.

