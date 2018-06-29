13 Executed; Four Killed in Iraq Violence

The Iraqi government executed 13 prisoners on death row, just a day after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered that every detainee sentenced to death on terrorism charges be executed immediately. That order came after Islamic State militants kidnapped dozens of people. The bodies of eight of them were found two days ago. Human Rights Watch criticized the executions as an act of revenge rather than an act of justice.

At least four others were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

Two farmers were killed while checking their crops in a blast near Abbasi.

A clash in Adhaim left one soldier dead and three wounded.

In Rutba, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded two more.

Five civilians were wounded during an attack in Mubarak al-Farhan village.

