Abadi Speeds up Executions, Orders New ISIS Operation; 29 Killed in Iraq

In what may be viewed as an act of revenge, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the immediate executions of hundreds of people on death row. At least 100 prisoners are foreign women whose only crime may have been marrying members of the Islamic State. Furthermore, there has been some international criticism questioning the fairness of the trials taking place in Iraq.

Abadi also launched a fresh operation to root out Islamic State militants in central Iraq. The orders come a day after the dumped bodies of several security personnel were found. The men were being used as hostages to demand the release of imprisoned Sunni females. Although Abadi has declared the war against ISIS over, it is clear that many continue to stage attacks.

At least 29 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

As many as seven policemen were killed in a clash at Helweti. Several militants were also killed.

In Hawija, three policemen were wounded in a blast. A militant was killed.

Security forces killed 17 militants as they attempted to set up a fake checkpoint between Hatra and Mosul.

Four militants were killed in Badush.

Read more by Margaret Griffis