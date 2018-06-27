Security Forces Held Hostage Among 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

Security forces recovered eight dumped bodies near the village of Sarha, on the border between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces. Six of the mutilated bodies are believed to belong to security personnel who were last seen alive in a video released by Islamic State militants late last week. The government was given three days to release imprisoned Sunni females or the hostages would be executed. The women were not freed. The increasing presence of the Islamic State militants in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces have reportedly caused several villages to be evacuated. Authorities in Salah ad Din province also warned residents that fresh attacks are growing concern.

One security member was killed and five were wounded in a clash in Bashir.

A bomb near Tuz Khormato left one soldier dead and four wounded.

Militants killed a civilian of the Kakai minority group in Daquq.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three civilians. A sticky bomb wounded a civilian.

Militants wounded a civilian in the village of Ali Hafterghari.

An ISIS leader was killed during an altercation in Doksh.

In Kirkuk, security forces killed a militant known as a videographer. A second militant was also killed.

Turkish airstrikes killed up to eight members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in northern Iraq.

Read more by Margaret Griffis