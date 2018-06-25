Anti-ISIS Operation Launched; 15 Killed in Iraq

Security personnel launched yet another operation against remaining Islamic State members in Iraq. The target area this week is in the Hamrin Mountains.

At least 15 people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

In Hamrin, unknown assailants killed four women who were related to a Turkmen election official. The victims were his mother and three sisters.

Militants attacked security forces in Samarra, killing one and wounding six more.

An attack on Daquq left one civilian dead and wound one other.

A civilian was wounded during an ISIS raid in Hafta Ghaz.

Shi’ite militiamen are accused of beating a civilian in Tuz Khormato.

Near Riyadh, an airstrike killed nine militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis