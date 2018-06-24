ISIS Threatens to Kill Captive Security Personnel; Nine Killed in Iraq

Islamic State militants announced on Saturday that they will kill six kidnapped security personnel within three days if Sunni female prisoners are not set free. A video of the group was released through an ISIS-affiliated news agency. In it, the hostages are asking for the government to agree to the demands. It is unclear if the men were abducted during a rash of kidnappings recently. They are believed to be from Anbar and Karbala provinces.

At least nine people were killed, and four wounded in recent violence:

A bomb killed one security member and wounded three more on a highway between Abu Garma and Mukhisa.

In Riyadh, a dumped body was found.

A bomb in Taji wounded a civilian.

Six militants were killed during an operation in Shirqat. Among them was Abu Islam al-Iraqi, a prominent leader.

An ISIS chief was killed in an airstrike in Akashat.

Also, Iraqi forces killed 45 members of the Islamic State in airstrikes on Hajin, Syria, which is about 30 miles across the border from Iraq. They are not being counted as casualties for this roundup.

Read more by Margaret Griffis