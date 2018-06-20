Mass ISIS Grave Yields 167 Bodies; 19 Killed Recently in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed, and five wounded in recent violence; a mass grave contained 167 bodies:

In Tlul al-Baaj, two tribal fighters were wounded and three militants were killed in a clash. Captured militants admitted to involvement in recent kidnappings. Authorities also found a body belonging to one of the kidnapping victims today; six had already been discovered. At least two more bodies belonging to members of the Shammar tribe were discovered there or elsewhere; at least seven had been found previously. Shammar leader Sheikh Abdallah Hmeidi Ajeel al-Yawar complained that security forces were not doing enough to protect the civilians. The tribal members were kidnapped from several locations.

In Baghdad, what may have been a traffic stop about a stolen car turned into a shootout between police and militia forces. A convoy of militiamen arrived at the stop and began shooting at police. One militiaman and two policemen were wounded. Police captured the suspect at a militia office.

Turkey announced the killing of 10 guerrillas belonging the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrikes in Avasin-Basyan and Sinat Haftanin.

Militants killed a farmer in Wadi al-Safa.

Two militants were killed as they tried to plant bombs at a mosque in Hit.>

Security forces announced the discovery of a mass grave in Hatra that contained 167 bodies belonging to ISIS members.

Also, Iran handed over the remains of 128 Iraqi soldiers who were killed during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

