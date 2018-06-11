Turkey Escalates its PKK Operations; 23 Killed in Iraq

Turkey announced an escalation in its operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq, but so far has only continued launching airstrikes in the Qandil Mountains region where the (P.K.K.) has its main headquarters.

At least 23 people were killed, and 16 more were wounded:

In Qara Tapa, militants killed two militiamen and wounded 10 more.

A young man was shot to death in Kirkuk. A bomb wounded three Sunni fighters.

A bomb wounded three security personnel in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar).

Three P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in Hakurk and Zab.

Militia forces killed 13 militants at several locations in Anbar province.

In Baghdadi, security forces killed two militants.

Two militants were killed in Baaj.

