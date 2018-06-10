New Anti-ISIS Operation Launched; 14 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi forces launched a new operation against Islamic State militants in Diyala province. The operation follows an increase in the number and severity of attacks in the region. Arrests have already been made.
At least 14 people were killed, and three more were wounded:
Turkey reports that air strikes killed 14 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Turkish forces have been moving farther into Iraq recently to deal with the guerrilla group. Strikes were separately reported in Dohuk and Erbil provinces.
A bomb in Tarmiya left three wounded.
Margaret Griffis
