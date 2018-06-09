Bombers Move on to Diyala; 13 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed or found dead, and 23 more were wounded:

In Khalis, a bomb killed two people at a market before sunset, when Iraqis break their Ramadan fasting. At least 22 were wounded.

Five bodies were found in a mass grave in Hawija. The victims were shot in the head.

Militants killed two policemen at a station in Hadar.

A policemen was shot dead in Hammam al-Alil.

A bomb in Kirkuk wounded four people.

Three people were wounded when a landmine exploded near Multaqa.

In Baghdad, a blast left two people with injuries.

Three militants were killed in Riyadh.

Near Iraq’s borders:

Across the Syrian border from Qaim, a significant battle has taken place. At least 45 security personnel were killed, many of them Iraqi. The Islamic State lost 21 members in the fighting. A combined force of servicemembers, border guards, and tribal fighter were deployed to the border in case militants attempt to cross into Iraq.

Revolutionary Guards near Oshavieh, Iran, killed nine militants they claim had crossed over from Iraq and were planning an attack in Iraq.

