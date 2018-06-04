ISIS Clashes in Salah ad Din ; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:
Clashes between Shi’ite militiamen and Islamic State militants in Farhatiya, Salah ad Din province, left four militiamen dead and two more wounded. The militants, numbering around 40, fled with their casualties.
A bomb killed one person and wounded three more. in Husseiniya.
In Mukhisa, a bomb killed one person.
Federal forces shot three militants to death near Rashad.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Militia Forces Conduct Cross-Border Shelling; Six Killed in Iraq – June 3rd, 2018
- ISIS Attacks Family Home; 21 Killed in Iraq – June 2nd, 2018
- Coalition Continues Air Strikes on ISIS Targets; Three Killed in Iraq – June 1st, 2018
- 1,906 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq Violence During May – May 31st, 2018
- Some Election Results Tossed; Five Killed in Iraq – May 30th, 2018