ISIS Clashes in Salah ad Din ; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes between Shi’ite militiamen and Islamic State militants in Farhatiya, Salah ad Din province, left four militiamen dead and two more wounded. The militants, numbering around 40, fled with their casualties.

A bomb killed one person and wounded three more. in Husseiniya.

In Mukhisa, a bomb killed one person.

Federal forces shot three militants to death near Rashad.

