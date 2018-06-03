Militia Forces Conduct Cross-Border Shelling; Six Killed in Iraq

Iraq forces continue to focus their attention on the Syrian border where Islamic State militants are still massed. Shi’ite militias in northern Iraq undertook cross-border shelling into Syria. The operation took place in Tal Safuk.

At least six people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk a roadside bomb killed two policemen. Gunmen wounded an intelligence officer.

A bombing near Baquba left one policeman dead and another wounded.

Four people were wounded when they drove over a roadside bomb in Dibs.

A bomb wounded four policemen in Iskandariya.

Turkish forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) when they carried out airstrikes in the Hakurk region.

Read more by Margaret Griffis