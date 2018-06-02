ISIS Attacks Family Home; 21 Killed in Iraq

At least 21 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

Militants attacked a home in Farhatiya where they killed 12 members of the same family, including women and children.

In Shirqat, a roadside bomb killed four policemen.

Three dumped bodies were found in Baaj.

A blast wounded three people in Tikrit.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were launched; 15 militants were killed in Iraq or Syria.

