Iraqi Forces Kill 40 ‘Militants’ Across Syria Border; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least 50 were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

Iraqi forces killed 40 alleged militants in cross-border operations in Syria.

Two militiamen and two civilians were killed during an attack in Dour.

In Barwana, three Iraqi soldiers were wounded during an attack.

Security forces killed six militants near Tikrit in Rufai’at, who were planning to attack polling stations.

In other news:

On Saturday, Iraq is holding parliamentary elections. After results are reported, lawmakers have 90 days to form the new government. Over 7,000 candidates are vying for 329 parliamentary seats. Security forces voted early, on Thursday, when about 78 percent of them participated.

The U.S. embassy is warning of possible attacks, and the Islamic State has vowed to carry out attacks on voters. A polling station in Kirkuk was the target of a bombing, but no casualties were reported.

