Eight ISIS Women Given Life Terms; Three Killed in Iraq

Eight foreign women were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement with the Islamic State. The women were from Azerbaijan, Syria, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
At least three people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:
In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.
Old explosives left in Rawah wounded four people.
Security forces killed two militants in Baiji.
Margaret Griffis
