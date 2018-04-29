Ten Foreign ISIS Wives Given Death Sentences; 10 Others Killed in Iraq

Ten women were given death sentences in an Iraqi court on Sunday for their participation in the Islamic State. Six are from Azerbaijan, and four are from Tajikistan. Nineteen Russian women were sentenced to life in prison; dozens more are awaiting trial. The children of the Russian women are expected to be taken back to Russia. Most of the women likely followed their militant husbands into Iraq, and they may appeal their verdicts. Nine more women were arrested in Qayara on Sunday.

At least 10 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a senior Shi’ite militiaman died in a hospital after being shot while driving through Bayaa district; Qasim al-Zubaidi, was head of the militia finance office. Later, another senior militia leader was unharmed after an attempt on his life. An election candidate was killed in a shooting in Mashtal. A sticky bomb wounded a driver in Bab al-Sham.

A landmine near Amara wounded two shepherds.

Four militants were killed in Mosul.

In Nimrud, security officials killed three militants.

A militant leader was killed in Safina.

