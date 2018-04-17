Four ISIS Women Sentenced to Death; 10 Killed in Iraq

An Iraqi court sentenced seven women on terrorism charges. Three Azerbaijani women and a Kyrgyz woman were given death sentences. Two Russian women and a French woman were given life sentences for their involvement with ISIS/Daesh militants.

At least 10 people were killed, and five were wounded:

A bomb wounded five troops in Naqib.

An attack on troops in Rutba left a number of casualties.

Seven militants were killed during operations in Anbar and Salah ad Din province.

In Imam Weis, security forces killed the leader of a local ISIS group.

Two militants were killed when the bomb they were attempting to plant in Hawi exploded.

In other news:

The United States government is planning on moving an American citizen, suspected of being an ISIS member, to a third country.

Read more by Margaret Griffis