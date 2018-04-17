Four ISIS Women Sentenced to Death; 10 Killed in Iraq

An Iraqi court sentenced seven women on terrorism charges. Three Azerbaijani women and a Kyrgyz woman were given death sentences. Two Russian women and a French woman were given life sentences for their involvement with ISIS/Daesh militants.
At least 10 people were killed, and five were wounded:
A bomb wounded five troops in Naqib.
An attack on troops in Rutba left a number of casualties.
Seven militants were killed during operations in Anbar and Salah ad Din province.
In Imam Weis, security forces killed the leader of a local ISIS group.
Two militants were killed when the bomb they were attempting to plant in Hawi exploded.
In other news:
The United States government is planning on moving an American citizen, suspected of being an ISIS member, to a third country.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
