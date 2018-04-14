Kurdish Brothers Killed in Turkish Airstrike Among Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and another was wounded:

The bodies of three Kurdish brothers were found in a mountainous area of Sheladze. They had been missing for about a week and are believed to have died in a Turkish airstrike.

Militants killed a militiaman during an ambush on a highway near Khanaqin.

In Kanaan, a bomb wounded the brother of the deputy head of the Federal Court of Appeal in Diyala province.

