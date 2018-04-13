Iraqi Government Buries 1,000 in Mass Grave; 10 Killed in Iraq

Authorities in Mosul say that they have buried over 1,000 bodies in a mass grave. The bodies were recovered from the rubble of the city. Many more bodies remain in place, awaiting burial. They say most of the dead were militants.

At least 10 people were killed:

ISIS militants executed four civilians in Zab, for cooperating with security forces.

A man was stabbed to death by militants at his home in Rashad.

Security forces in Baaj repulsed an attack and killed five militants.

In other news:

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan signed a resolution opposing the detention of a group of Iraqi Chaldean refugees who are awaiting deportation.

