Turkish Soldier Among 10 Killed in Iraq; 60 Found in Mass Grave

At least 70 were killed or found dead and five were wounded in recent violence:

Sixty bodies were discovered in a mass grave in Hammam al-Alil. Most of the victims were female.

Turkish sources say that one Turkish soldier was killed and three were wounded when mortar fire struck their camp in the Kani Rash.

In Ramadi, a car bomb wounded two people.

Five militants were killed in Rashad.

Two suicide bombers were killed in Tarmiya. Authorities believe the pair was headed to a shrine in Baghdad to attack pilgrims.

Security forces killed two militants in the Wadi Janat area of Diyala province.

In other news: Local sources say that ISIS/Daesh militants have occupied two small villages in Kirkuk province, Hefteğar and Ava Fexro.

Read more by Margaret Griffis