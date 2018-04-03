Five Killed Across Iraq


At least five people were killed, and four more were wounded:

Mortars killed a woman and wounded three of her children at her home in Saidiya.

A civilian was shot dead in Mosul.

In Baghdad, a car bomb wounded a civilian.

Three suicide bombers were killed in Albu Thalab.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.