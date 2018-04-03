Five Killed Across Iraq

At least five people were killed, and four more were wounded:
Mortars killed a woman and wounded three of her children at her home in Saidiya.
A civilian was shot dead in Mosul.
In Baghdad, a car bomb wounded a civilian.
Three suicide bombers were killed in Albu Thalab.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
