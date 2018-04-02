Mass Grave Yields 158 Bodies; 67 Others Killed in Iraq

At least 158 people were found in a mass grave. Also, 67 people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Near Tikrit, a mass grave containing 158 bodies was discovered. The victims are believed to be part of the approximately 1,700 cadets killed during the Camp Speicher massacre that took place in June 2014, when Islamic State militants overran the Tikrit Air Academy, which is commonly known as Camp Speicher. Over the years, several mass graves have been discovered. So far, forensics teams have been able to identify 1,153 victims.

Security forces ambushed and killed 65 militants in the Rutba area, after receiving intelligence that a group of militants were planning to carry out an attack.

A bomb in Qaim killed one person and wounded two more.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Mosul.

Four children were wounded when a bomb exploded outside a Bartala medical facility.

An old landmine killed two people in Mawat.

In other news:

Families in India received the bodies of 38 loved ones who had been missing in Iraq since 2014. One victim remained behind for further investigation as his DNA test only demonstrated a partial match. The construction workers were in Mosul when the Islamic State invaded Iraq.

Six Turkish women were handed death sentences in an Iraqi court on Monday, for their contributions to the Islamic State. A seventh woman was given a life sentence. The women were married to militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis