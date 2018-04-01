Mosul Rubble Gives up More Bodies; 70 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Sunday that the Iraqi army may be sent into Syria to fight terrorism.

At least 70 people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave in Mosul yielded 48 bodies. The victims bore signs of torture.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed three people on a bus.

A bomb killed one person and wounded two more, all from the same family, in Qara Tapa.

Four soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qara Tapa.

A bomb wounded two people near shops in Taji.

Security forces killed 11 militants, including a notorious commander, during operations in Anbar province.

Seven militants were killed during airstrikes in the Baaj and Qayara areas.

Read more by Margaret Griffis