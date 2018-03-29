More Fake Checkpoint Deaths; 19 Killed in Iraq

Kurdish civil servants continued their protests
for a fifth day in a row. The workers are only receiving about 25 percent of
their salaries from the government.
At least 19 people were killed, and two more were wounded:
A landmine near Saqra killed four shepherds. After responders arrived a second bomb exploded killed four soldiers and wounding two more.
Five Iraqi soldiers were killed at a fake checkpoint on a highway between Mosul and Tal Afar near the village of Zanazel, but the government denied anyone was killed.
A bomb on the banks of the Khirisan River in Abu Saida left two civilians dead. A policeman was killed during a tribal dispute.
In Rawah, two people were killed when old explosives detonated as they were trying to clean their home.
A militant was killed in Kirkuk province.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
