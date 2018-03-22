Turkish Airstrikes Leave Kurdish Fatalities; 14 Killed in Iraq

Iraq is holding at least 19,000 prisoners over their alleged connections to the Islamic State. Over 3,000 of them have been sentenced to death.

An anti-ISIS/Daesh operation was launched in the Makhoul Mountains and Saniya.

Unknown assailants destroyed the Say-yed Ribar shrine in Daquq. It belonged to the Kakai minority group, who used it to light the flame celebrating Newroz (Persian New Year) recently.

At least 14 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded:

Militants killed seven Iraqi border guards at a fakes checkpoint near Rutba. Two drivers were also killed.

In Dali Baliani, Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas instead killed four civilians who were camping in order to celebrate Newroz. Baghdad called the airstrikes a “transgression” and condemned them.

A bomb killed one policeman and wounded five more in Hammam al-Alil.

Four army personnel were wounded during an attack in Dhuluiya.

Shelling in Adhaim left a child with injuries.

A roadside bomb wounded one person in Mandali.

