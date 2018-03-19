ISIS Attacks on Kirkuk Province Highways; Four Killed in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to invade northern Iraq in order to chase Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) entrenched in the Sinjar region, if Iraq doesn’t act on its own. However, there already are reports of Turkish troop activity near Sidikan.

At least four people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

Two civilians were killed and three were wounded at a fake checkpoint in the Zab area.

Militants near a Dibis checkpoint killed one security member and wounded two more.

An army officer is accused of torturing a preacher to death in Nineveh province.

In Mahmoudiya, a roadside bomb wounded three people.

Read more by Margaret Griffis