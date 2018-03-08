Customs Officials Kidnapped and Slain; 36 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi issued a decree formally inducting Shi’ite militiamen into the country’s military. They will now receive the benefits due to other security forces. The transfer has been expected since 2016, when Parliament passed a law permitting the change.

With the Islamic State war over in Iraq, the rehabilitation of Yazidi children who were brainwashed into jointing the militants now begins. Psychologists consider these young fighters to be victims of ISIS/Daesh not actual militants.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that Turkey will conduct a joint operation with Baghdad that targets Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) fighters in northern Iraq. For years, Turkey launched attacks without formal permission from Iraq.

The sister of former al-Qaeda leader Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was sentenced to death for “offering logistic support and help to [the militants] in carrying out criminal acts.”

Two of M.P. Kamil Nawaf Ghariri’s bodyguards were kidnapped during an attack on his convoy that was traveling along a highway. The lawmaker was unharmed.

At least 36 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

The bodies of two customs officials were found in Adhaim just a few hours after they were kidnapped.

A bomb at a Mahmoudiya market wounded four people.

Airstrikes left 17 militants dead in Huwaijat.

Nine militants were killed during an operation in Wadi al-Rahma, near Hawija.

In Alton Kupri, three militants were killed.

Three more were killed in Tabj.

Security forces killed two militants in Najatiya.

