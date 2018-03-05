ISIS Clashes South of Baghdad; 21 Killed in Iraq

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Iraq on Monday. He told reporters that NATO forces are going to remain in Iraq at the government’s request. The announcement comes just a few days after Parliament asked Prime Minster Haider al-Abadi’s administration to release a withdrawal timeline for foreign troops.
At least 21 people were killed, and 10 more were wounded in recent violence:
Four security personnel were killed in a clash in Mosul.
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Dawanem. A bomb in Radwaniya left three wounded.
A body was found dumped near Sheik Ab village.
South of Baghdad, a clash in Jurf al-Sakr (Nasr) left a militiaman and five ISIS members dead.
In Rutba, three border guards were wounded when their vehicle struck a landmine.
Security forces killed seven militants in Abu Hassa, near Mosul.
Two militants were killed in Babel.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Security Forces Clash with ISIS in Hawija: 23 Killed in Iraq – March 4th, 2018
- ISIS Pockets Remain Near Kirkuk; Seven Killed in Iraq – March 3rd, 2018
- Militants Kill Shepherd and Steal Flock; 18 Killed in Iraq – March 2nd, 2018
- Iranian Peshmerga Attacked in Erbil; 50 Killed in Iraq – March 1st, 2018
- 1,294 Killed in Iraq During February – February 28th, 2018