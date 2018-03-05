ISIS Clashes South of Baghdad; 21 Killed in Iraq

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Iraq on Monday. He told reporters that NATO forces are going to remain in Iraq at the government’s request. The announcement comes just a few days after Parliament asked Prime Minster Haider al-Abadi’s administration to release a withdrawal timeline for foreign troops.

At least 21 people were killed, and 10 more were wounded in recent violence:

Four security personnel were killed in a clash in Mosul.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Dawanem. A bomb in Radwaniya left three wounded.

A body was found dumped near Sheik Ab village.

South of Baghdad, a clash in Jurf al-Sakr (Nasr) left a militiaman and five ISIS members dead.

In Rutba, three border guards were wounded when their vehicle struck a landmine.

Security forces killed seven militants in Abu Hassa, near Mosul.

Two militants were killed in Babel.

