Security Forces Clash with ISIS in Hawija: 23 Killed in Iraq

The Accountability and Justice Committee sent an official letter to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office recommending the Iraqi government seize the assets of dozens of Saddam Hussein’s relatives and colleagues.

At least 23 people were killed, and 22 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Tal Keif, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded three more.

A special forces officer was shot dead in Tuz Khormato.

Near the border with Saudi Arabia, two border patrolmen were wounded when a bomb or old ordnance exploded.

Gunmen critically wounded a police officer in Sulaymaniya.

Another police officer was shot and wounded but in Kirkuk.

Clashes in Hawija killed at least 20 militants and perhaps wounded another 15 of them. An unknown number of militiamen were also killed or wounded.

A militant was killed at the Kilo 18 checkpoint in Anbar.

