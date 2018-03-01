Iranian Peshmerga Attacked in Erbil; 50 Killed in Iraq

Parliament demanded the Iraqi government set a timeline on the withdrawal of foreign troops in Iraq.

Abdel-Rahim al-Shemari, a lawmaker from Nineveh province, complained that Nineveh cannot handle the large amount corpses that remain unburied in the city and wants international help. Separately, residents of Mosul appeared more concerned with leftover ordnance that is preventing many from returning home.

At least 50 people were killed or found dead, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

Near Badush, security forces found a mass grave containing the bodies of 40 Christians who had been kidnapped.

Two soldiers were killed and three were wounded when gunmen attacked a Badush checkpoint.

An intelligence agent shot dead a Peshmerga member in Kirkuk. Gunmen killed a second Peshmerga in a separate incident.

A sticky bomb in Erbil wounded a member of the Peshmerga belonging to the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (P.D.K.I) and his son, who also belongs to the P.D.K.I. Peshmerga. The elder man had received death threats recently.

In Baghdad, a bombing near stores in the Maalef neighborhood left one dead and four wounded. A sticky bomb killed a former Sahwa official.

Turkish forces killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) while conducting airstrikes in northern Iraq.

