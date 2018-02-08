Scattered Attacks Kill 20 Across Iraq

The Pentagon confirmed reports that nine M1A1 Abrams tanks, as well as other U.S.-issued military equipment, were acquired by the Popular Mobilization Forces. The PMF is made up mostly of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias, who were not authorized to take hold of the equipment. Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said the tanks were eventually returned after their use in the war against the Islamic State militants. He also downplayed rumors that General Dynamics had suspended its servicing contract with Iraqi forces over the unauthorized transfer.

Iraq has signed a contract with Ranya International to build a refinery in Kirkuk province.

At least 20 people were killed, and 19 were wounded:

Armed men shot up a store in Khanaqin, killing seven people and wounding three more.

A suicide motorcycle bomber in Ramadi left one civilian dead. Nine civilians and five security personnel were wounded.

A Taji market bombing left one dead and two wounded.

Authorities are searching for a sniper who has killed two soldiers in Tarmiya.

Six ISIS militants were killed during operations in the Hamrin and Makhoul Mountains.

In Tuz Khormato, two militants were killed.

