Small Bomb in Baghdad Suburbs; Three Killed in Iraq

Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani denied reports that the Kurdish Regional Government will be selling oil exports through the Iraqi state oil company, SOMO.

An Iraqi court has sentenced former Nineveh governor Atheel al-Nujaifi to three years in jail on charges that he collaborated with Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he will expand military operations in Syria towards the Iraqi border.

At least three people were killed and 13 were wounded:

A bomb in Tarmiya left two dead and five wounded.

An Iraqi soldier was killed and another was wounded when a bomb they were trying to defuse in Jurf al-Nasr blew up instead.

Four people were wounded when a bomb blew up in Taji.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people.

A bomb in Qara Tapa wounded a militiaman.

Read more by Margaret Griffis