Operations Against ISIS Move to Diyala; Five Killed in Iraq

A Shi’ite Waqf endowments organization has reportedly assumed control of a Sunni mosque in Baghdad and turned it into a Shi’ite mosque.

At least five people were killed:

A militiaman was killed during an attack on a highway in Salah ad Din province.

A bomb in Daquq left no casualties.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike on Wadi Thlab.

In Zour, a militant was killed as he tried to plant a bomb.

