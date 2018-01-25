Operations Against ISIS Move to Diyala; Five Killed in Iraq

A Shi’ite Waqf endowments organization has reportedly assumed control of a Sunni mosque in Baghdad and turned it into a Shi’ite mosque.
At least five people were killed:
A militiaman was killed during an attack on a highway in Salah ad Din province.
A bomb in Daquq left no casualties.
Three militants were killed in an airstrike on Wadi Thlab.
In Zour, a militant was killed as he tried to plant a bomb.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Anti-ISIS Operations in Mosul; 34 Killed in Iraq – January 24th, 2018
- Mass Grave Uncovered near Mosul; 47 Killed in Iraq – January 23rd, 2018
- Anti-ISIS Operations near Hawija; 15 Killed in Iraq – January 22nd, 2018
- Clashes South of Mosul; 10 Killed in Iraq – January 21st, 2018
- Old ISIS Explosives Wound Children; 17 Killed in Iraq – January 19th, 2018