Mass Grave Uncovered near Mosul; 47 Killed in Iraq

Residents of a pair of predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods in Kirkuk say the provincial governor who was recently appointed by Baghdad, Rakan al-Jibouri, has ordered them to abandon their homes. Residents of Nawroz and Kurdistan have a week to leave. The orders are, apparently, part of an Arabization campaign begun under Saddam Hussein.
At least 47 people were killed or found dead, and nine more were wounded:
Twenty bodies were found in a mass grave in Houd.
A blast at a market in Yusufiya left one dead and four wounded. Gunmen killed two more civilians.
In Tarmiya, a soldier was killed and two were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded.
A civilian was killed in a blast in Rawah.
Clashes in Hawija left three militiamen wounded and sixteen militants dead.
In Baghdad, Three militants were killed.
Security forces killed three militants, including a local leader, in Khayzarana, near Baquba.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Anti-ISIS Operations near Hawija; 15 Killed in Iraq – January 22nd, 2018
- Clashes South of Mosul; 10 Killed in Iraq – January 21st, 2018
- Old ISIS Explosives Wound Children; 17 Killed in Iraq – January 19th, 2018
- Mass Grave Filled with Policemen; 30 Killed in Iraq – January 18th, 2018
- Attacks Shift to Diyala Province; 11 Killed in Iraq – January 17th, 2018