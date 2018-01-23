Mass Grave Uncovered near Mosul; 47 Killed in Iraq

Residents of a pair of predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods in Kirkuk say the provincial governor who was recently appointed by Baghdad, Rakan al-Jibouri, has ordered them to abandon their homes. Residents of Nawroz and Kurdistan have a week to leave. The orders are, apparently, part of an Arabization campaign begun under Saddam Hussein.

At least 47 people were killed or found dead, and nine more were wounded:

Twenty bodies were found in a mass grave in Houd.

A blast at a market in Yusufiya left one dead and four wounded. Gunmen killed two more civilians.

In Tarmiya, a soldier was killed and two were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded.

A civilian was killed in a blast in Rawah.

Clashes in Hawija left three militiamen wounded and sixteen militants dead.

In Baghdad, Three militants were killed.

Security forces killed three militants, including a local leader, in Khayzarana, near Baquba.

Read more by Margaret Griffis