ISIS Operation Leaves Dozens Dead; 71 Killed in Iraq

Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Badr Organization, promised that Iraq troops would take control of Tuz Khormato after an operation against Islamic State militants is completed. Then, resident Kurds can return home. The Kurds fled after Peshmerga forces withdrew from the area, following Iraqi actions to capture disputed territories.

At least 71 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, 22 torture victims were found in a mass grave.

One person was killed and six were wounded in a blast in Taji.

A lawyer was shot dead in Kirkuk.

A bomb wounded five in the Radwaniya.

Forty militants were killed in a sweep of villages in the Hawija area.

In Imam, four militants were killed.

Security forces killed three militants near Tikrit.

