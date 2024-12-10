Defend the Guard: Protecting National Guard Soldiers From Unwarranted Overseas Deployments

The Defend the Guard movement is a rising grassroots initiative aimed at safeguarding the constitutional rights of states and National Guard soldiers. At its core, the movement seeks to prevent the National Guard from being deployed to overseas military conflicts without proper authorization from state legislatures. By reasserting control over military deployments, the initiative emphasizes the importance of using the National Guard primarily for domestic protection rather than for overseas wars with unclear or unnecessary objectives.

As the United States continues its involvement in overseas military operations, the Defend the Guard movement advocates for a constitutional approach to military oversight – one that restores state sovereignty, ensures accountability, and safeguards the well-being of National Guard personnel. States like Michigan are at the forefront of this effort, working to pass legislation requiring state legislative approval before National Guard units can be deployed abroad.

The Constitutional Basis: Protecting State Sovereignty

The U.S. Constitution grants states the right to control their militias (now the National Guard), and the federal government is authorized to call upon them only under specific circumstances, such as during national emergencies or when Congress explicitly requests their mobilization. The framers of the Constitution understood the importance of local control over military forces, believing that states should retain the power to protect their citizens.

However, this principle has eroded in recent decades. Since the early 2000s, National Guard units have been increasingly deployed for overseas combat missions – particularly in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – without the approval or consultation of state legislatures. Over 900,000 National Guard and Reserve troops have been mobilized for these conflicts, a reality that contradicts the constitutional intent of state control over their militias.

The Defend the Guard movement asserts that the deployment of National Guard units into foreign wars should require explicit approval from state legislatures. This ensures such actions reflect the will of the people and the best interests of the state. It is not only a matter of constitutional integrity but also one of protecting the lives and safety of National Guard soldiers, who often face extended, perilous missions without sufficient preparation or support.

Michigan’s Leadership in the Defend the Guard Movement

Michigan has become a focal point in the Defend the Guard movement. In 2021, Michigan introduced House Bill 4938, a legislative proposal requiring state approval before Michigan National Guard troops could be sent into combat zones overseas. This bill reflected growing recognition of the strain placed on National Guard members and their families, as well as a desire to restore state authority over military deployment decisions.

Although House Bill 4938 did not pass in 2021, it sparked vital conversations in Michigan about the state’s role in military intervention decisions. Supporters of the bill, including veterans, family members of deployed soldiers, and concerned citizens, argued that the current system of federal control over National Guard deployments leaves Michigan and other states voiceless in matters of life and death.

Rep. Steve Marino, a key supporter of the bill, emphasized:

“The state legislature represents the will of the people. It’s only right that we should have a say in whether or not our National Guard troops are sent to fight wars overseas.”

Momentum for this initiative has grown. In 2024, Michigan lawmakers like Steve Carra and Jay DeBoyer are considering reintroducing similar legislation, such as HB 4336. Grassroots organizations, anti-war groups, and family members of National Guard soldiers are also actively advocating for the bill, reflecting a broader dissatisfaction with federal decisions regarding overseas deployments.

The Growing Strain on National Guard Members

The Defend the Guard movement addresses the human cost of frequent, often prolonged, overseas deployments on National Guard members and their families. Unlike active-duty soldiers, National Guard members are typically civilians with full-time jobs, making the demands of extended deployments particularly challenging.

Physical and Mental Health Challenges

National Guard members face greater risks for physical and mental health issues compared to their active-duty counterparts. Their dual role as civilians and soldiers often means they receive less preparation and training, putting them at a disadvantage in combat zones.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that National Guard and Reserve members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan reported significantly higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression compared to active-duty personnel.

Injuries such as musculoskeletal problems, chronic pain, and long-term health conditions are also more common among National Guard members. Limited access to medical care during deployments exacerbates these issues, leaving many soldiers without adequate rehabilitation upon their return.

Family Strain and Employment Pressures

National Guard soldiers are often away from their families for extended periods, sometimes multiple times over the years. These deployments strain relationships, with spouses and children feeling isolated and unsupported.

The Military Family Advisory Network reports that nearly 50% of military families face significant relationship problems during deployments. For National Guard families, the unpredictability of service adds further stress.

Additionally, National Guard members often face employment difficulties. Balancing military obligations with civilian careers can lead to job instability and financial hardship. According to the National Guard Bureau, nearly 40% of returning Guard members experience challenges finding or retaining employment.

Why Defending the National Guard Matters

The Defend the Guard movement is about more than just protecting soldiers – it’s about ensuring that states and their citizens are not unnecessarily burdened by overseas wars that have little connection to national security. National Guard members are ordinary citizens – teachers, police officers, small business owners – who sacrifice greatly to serve their country. Their service should be recognized, and their rights must be protected.

Moreover, the financial costs of these deployments are significant. In 2020, Michigan spent over $12 million supporting National Guard operations related to overseas deployments. Advocates argue that these funds could be better spent addressing pressing state issues such as education, infrastructure, and public safety.

The Path Forward

The Defend the Guard movement is gaining momentum nationwide. States like West Virginia, Montana, and South Carolina are also considering similar legislation. West Virginia’s state House even passed a Defend the Guard bill in 2021, though it has yet to clear the Senate.Michigan’s leadership in this effort demonstrates how grassroots advocacy can influence meaningful policy changes.The fight to Defend the Guard is a fight for democracy, state sovereignty, and accountability. It ensures that National Guard members – our neighbors, friends, and family – are not sent into harm’s way without proper oversight and clear justification.

Robert Geller is a passionate human rights and anti-war activist with over a decade of experience. I am deeply committed to protecting the National Guard and advocating for policies that limit their deployment to overseas missions. Concerned about the immense demands placed on Guard members and their families, he aims to inspire policymakers to introduce legislation that safeguards the Guard and restricts unnecessary overseas deployments.