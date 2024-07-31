‘Watering Down’ Genocide: No More Moral Compromises on Palestine, Please

Why  are  many  amongst  us  still  tiptoeing  around  language  when  it  comes  to  the  horrific  Israeli  genocide  in  Gaza?

Layers  of  censorship  imposed  on  Palestinian  and  pro-Palestinian  voices  in  corporate  and  social  media  seem  to  have  blurred  the  judgment  of  some.  They  continue  to  speak  of  a  ‘conflict’,  calling  on  ‘both  sides’  to  use  ‘restraint’  and,  partly,  blaming  the  Palestinian  Resistance  for  the  ongoing  Israeli  massacres.

Though  such  language  is  expected  from  the  ‘sensible’  few  of  mainstream  media,  there  are  those  who  are  counted  as  ‘pro-Palestine’  intellectuals,  journalists  and  activists  who  often  use  similar  language.

Throughout  the  years,  the  common  wisdom  is  that,  for  a  pro-Palestine  voice  to  be  published  in  mainstream  US-western  newspapers,  he  or  she  would  have  to  adhere  to  a  certain  set  of  rules  and  avoid  certain  adjectives  to  describe  Israel – even  if  such  vocabulary  is  consistent  with  good  sense,  international  law  or  the  judgment  of  leading  human  rights  organizations.

By  ‘watering  down  the  language’,  one  supposedly  gains  greater  credibility,  thus  space  to  be  heard  or  published.

Equally  true,  it  is  also  practically  forbidden  to  defend  the  Palestinian  people’s  internationally  recognized  rights  to  use  all  forms  of  resistance,  or  to  support  their  democratic  choices,  because  the  outcomes  of  which  are,  maybe,  not  consistent  with  mainstream  western  thinking.

Some  are  even  afraid  to  use  the  term  ‘resistance’  altogether.  But  if  Palestinians  are  denied  their  most  basic  right  to  resist,  they  become  deprived  of  any  human  agency,  let  alone  relevance  as  political  actors.  The  notion  would  then  suggest  that  Palestinians  can  only  serve  the  role  of  victims,  and  nothing  else.  Not  only  is  this  untrue,  and  condescending,  it  is  outright  bigoted,  as  well.

All  this  tiptoeing  around  what  should  have  been  a  clear  language  on  Palestine,  comes  at  a  price.  When  the  truth  is  masked  or  hidden,  the  space  becomes  open  for  lies,  deceptions  and  quasi-truths.

In  this  alternative  space,  Israel  is,  at  best,  equally  culpable  for  the  ‘war’  in  Palestine  as  the  Palestinians  themselves;  and,  at  worst,  the  Israeli  army  is  merely  engaging  in  a  state  of  self-defense.

Additionally,  by  tightly  controlling  the  discourse  on  Palestine,  the  West  has  harmed  its  own  interests.  Indeed,  by  marginalizing  authentic  Palestinian  voices,  the  West  has  lost  its  ability  to  understand  the  context  behind  the  current  Israeli  war  on  Gaza,  to  accept  or  navigate  its  share  of  responsibility  in  the  genocide  and  to  play  any  meaningful  role  in  bringing  the  atrocities  to  an  end.

The  outcome  is  an  unavoidable  cognitive  dissonance – where  western  governments  are  violating  the  very  rules  they  had  created,  opposing  the  laws  they  enshrined  and  investing  in  an  Israeli  genocide  in  Gaza,  while  criticizing  war  elsewhere.

I  doubt  that  the  West  will  ever  succeed  in  claiming  any  moral  authority,  retrieve  its  lost  credibility  or  build  lasting  trust  with  Palestinians,  Arabs,  Muslims  or  the  Global  South.  The  extermination  of  one’s  people  entitles  a  person  to  some  degree  of  cynicism.

To  further  expose  western  duplicity  in  Gaza,  however,  we  must  learn  to  speak  with  no  reservations,  no  matter  the  restrictions  on  the  pro-Palestine  voice  or  the  censorship  on  social  media.

Naturally,  not  all  Palestinians  and  pro-Palestinian  voices  agree  on  everything.  There  are  those  willing  to  risk  everything,  and  those  who  want  to  tell  some  kind  of  truth  without  risking  the  loss  of  their  privileges,  careers  or  standing  in  society.

It  is  those  in  the  former  group  who  deserve  platforms  and  must  be  celebrated  for  their  courage.

One  of  the  most  inspiring  examples  are  young  students  in  US  and  western  universities  who  have  risked  their  own  futures – as  in  being  expelled  from  universities  or  denied  their  degrees  –  for  raising  awareness  about  the  Israeli  genocide  in  Gaza.

Those  students  are  the  true  leaders  of  justice-based  solidarity  movements,  now  and  in  the  future.

They  have  understood  that,  due  to  the  unprecedented  censorship  of  authentic  Palestinian  voices  in  all  media  platforms,  their  actions  on  campuses,  in  the  streets  and  every  available  venue  are  critical.

The  risks  they  have  taken  by  speaking  out  for  Gaza’s  genocide  victims  will  serve  as  a  new  threshold  of  courage  that  will  inspire  the  youth  of  this  and  future  generations.

Equally  important  is  that  these  students  have  refused  to  compromise  on  their  language,  their  demands  and  their  priorities  to  simply  fit  in,  to  get  published  or  use  a  genocide  as  an  opportunity  to  build  careers.

As  for  those  who  exploited  the  Palestinian  suffering  for  their  own  benefit,  neither  history  nor  the  rest  of  us  will  forgive  their  opportunism  and  intellectual  timidity.

Those  who  are  well-intentioned,  but  ‘water  down’  their  language  to  circumvent  censorship,  ultimately  make  little  difference,  because  there  are  certain  truths  that  cannot  be  softened  or  diluted.

Indeed,  there  is  no  other  honest  way  of  phrasing  what  is  taking  place  in  Gaza  but  as  a  genocide,  one  for  which  only  Israel – a  military  occupier  and  apartheid  state – can  be  blamed.

The  only  Palestinians  who  deserve  blame  or  condemnation  are  those  who  are  collaborating  with  Israel  to  ensure  the  outcome  of  the  war  remains  consistent  with  their  interests,  financial  status  and  false  titles.  No  amount  of  money  or  prestige  will  ever  redeem  the  credibility  or  honor  of  such  people.

“In  a  time  of  deceit  telling  the  truth  is  a  revolutionary  act,”  said  George  Orwell.  Sadly,  we  live  in  these  times.  It  is  equally  true  that,  in  a  time  of  genocide,  not  telling  the  truth  is  the  most  contemptible  of  all  acts.

Please  continue  to  speak  out;  be  radical;  be  revolutionary  and  never  equate  between  those  carrying  out  the  genocide  and  those  resisting  it – even  if  at  the  risk  of  not  fitting  in.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of six books. His latest book, co-edited with Ilan Pappé, is Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak Out. His other books include My Father was a Freedom Fighter and The Last Earth. Baroud is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA). His website is www.ramzybaroud.net.

Author: Ramzy Baroud

