Japan-US Joint Statement on War Preparations Forecasts Doom

The United States has announced it will upgrade U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ) to a joint force headquarters (JFHQ) with expanded operational responsibilities. The new command will report to the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). The revamped structure will assume the control of about 55,000 personnel stationed in Japan from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command some 6,200 kilometers away in Honolulu, Hawaii. The move is intended to streamline communications between the US and Japan, especially during a crisis involving China.

US “Defense” Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “This will be the most significant change to U.S. Forces Japan since its creation,” although Japan will continue to play a subservient role.

The Americans are facing serious supply-chain obstacles in military armaments, having difficulty keeping up with the demand from Israel in its genocidal war in Gaza and its military campaigns in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran. The US has also been unable to meet Ukraine’s insatiable demand for weapons. The US-sponsored wars are supported by the American public, although that support may be waning, especially in the Republican-controlled US Senate.

This is the stuff that keeps American war planners in the East Asian region awake at night.

It therefore becomes incumbent on the Americans to prevail on the Japanese to substantially increase their involvement in the purchase, production and deployment of American weapon systems. This is why the so-called 2+2 communique announced on July 28 in Tokyo stressed the importance of a resurgent, militaristic Japan.

The US and Japan announced plans to advance missile production capacity to address supply chain deficiencies and to cooperate on new Patriot missile systems to assist in defending Japan from potential threats from China and North Korea. US bellicosity is ratcheting up tensions while the American propensity to defend Japan is compromised.

In 2020 the US and Japan announced a deal worth $23.1 Billion for the purchase of 105 advanced fifth generation F-35 fighter jets. This comes to 3,395,700,000,000 (3.3957 trillion Yen). This totals 33.34 billion Yen per plane, but who is counting?

Perhaps more people here – I’m in Nagoya as I write – will begin counting the Yen after the Japanese Nikkei stock index closed with its largest single-day point drop in history on August 5. Investing in weapon’s systems does not assist in the recovery and growth of the Japanese economy like investments in education and infrastructure tend to do.

The historically weak yen presents a formidable challenge in procuring the American-made equipment. We also have the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election in September, although few in the party seem to link rabid militarization to sluggish Japanese economic performance and deteriorating standards of living in this great nation.

The United States enthusiastically welcomed Japan’s commitment to substantially increase its war-making budget. Much of the 3.3957 trillion Yen is lining the pockets of wealthy defense contractors like Lockheed Martin in communities like Fort Worth, Texas. The Americans in Texas and in communities across the country can count on lots of brand new four-bedroom homes with swimming pools in the back yard, paid for by Japanese taxpayers.