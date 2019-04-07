Our Victory

The country might have saved itself a lot of angst if only my column of December 12, 2016, had been taken as proven fact, in which case all the principal actors in the Russia-gate scheme to take down the President would be behind bars. As the President bluntly put it, the phony collusion charges were a brazen attempt to overthrow the government of the United States.

How did I know this? Just look at the tweet I have pinned at the top of my Twitter feed: "Where’s the evidence?"

The spooks were arguing that they had "scientifically" determined the identity of the hackers, an elite Russian cyber-brigade geared up and ready for combat. These left electronic fingerprints and even the most obvious clues: one incursion was memorialized with the name of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the notoriously brutal and Simon-pure head of the KGB. This was more than a mere hint. Someone wanted to get "caught."

The "dossier" generated by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele could never have been written and circulated without the knowledge and approval of Her Majesty’s government. Indeed, all evidence points to the centrality of London’s role in the affair.

Yet it would be quite unfair and narrowminded to think of this as simply an attempt to put together the broken pieces of Her Majesty’s now vanished North American empire. We’ll always have our Anglophiles.

These days a new species of globalist takes center stage, the Atlanticist – our faithful and quite demanding "allies" who want in on the action. Already the superstructure of the future tyranny is being built around us: the bureaucratic outline of the coming police state.

In Britain, a tweet deemed racist can mean jail. In France, the yellow vests, so-called, are defeating the government in pitched battles in the streets. Emmanuel Macron, once the self-proclaimed defender of liberty against the supposed authoritarian Trump and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, is now ordering his jackbooted Praetorians into battle against France’s version of Trumpism. So far, the result has been dozens of deaths, with nearly 2000 seriously injured. This is the bloody power-mad face of Macronian "liberalism"!

Will it show a similarly evil face in this country, or will the customs of civil society hold out? If the 2020 election proves to be a disappointment for them, the future may be more Antifa than AOC.

The Clintonites in the FBI concocted an "insurance policy" just in case the near-impossible happened and Trump won. Thus Russia-gate was conceived, eventually crashing on the same rocks where Icarus landed. Struck down by hubris – by the somewhat presumptuous idea that they could change the American system from one where officials are chosen by the people to an oligarchy where leaders are prescreened for holding the right views – especially when it came to continuing America’s role of the liberal international order.

Trump was buying none of that. What, he wanted to know, was the United States getting out of this deal? It violated the letter and spirit of his "America First" doctrine.

The oligarchs, at home and abroad, could not permit one of Trump’s kind to breach the White House gates. Their status, and their mortgages, depended on it. It looks like Mueller has finally debunked this dangerous and expensive tradition.

Oh, but we mustn’t give our own Macronians such short shrift! They may have been defeated, yet they still have considerable resources at their command. So, who are they and where are they?

Our Macronians are, first of all, the Clintonites – the loyalists of a dynasty that has no intention of ever dying out. Held together by money, it’s a cult-of-personality with only vaguely ideological precepts.

The "Resistance" is a circus with various obsessions motivating them. The anti-Russian conspiracy theories are my favorites, because they limn a particularly dark period in our recent history and show up American liberals for the shameless hypocrites they are. A red under every bed! It’s "Red Dawn" come to life! In 1963, William F. Buckley, Jr., denounced Robert Welch, the leader of the 50,000-member John Birch Society, who believed that the United States was between 40 to 60 percent under Communist control. Yesterday they excommunicated such people: today they’re running the show.

The politics of American foreign policy have done a complete about-face. It is the conservatives and their libertarian allies who stand for a peaceful noninterventionist policy and the left which seems intent on starting World War III, first of all with Russia. Whatever Trump is for, the "Resistance" opposes. Trump is for peace with the former Soviet Union? Well, then to be a liberal is to go full warmonger.

That’s how stupid these people are. That’s why they lost, it’s why they’re losing here and all over the world.

The globalists would wipe out the "dangerous" eccentricities of nations and blend us all into some indigestible social-democratic soup. Does anyone walk down the street singing the EU anthem without being paid or coerced?

We are rejecting the tinsel gods of liberal internationalism and setting off on our own course. Let us savor our triumph and take a moment to reflect on the meaning of our victory. It was a narrow one. The next one might not have us so lucky.

The enemy is down: now let’s make sure he stays down. Hectoring those who got it wrong, mocking them and shaming them until they don’t dare show up in public.

This first great battle of the war to take back America is over and the good guys won. But don’t get too complacent my friends.



NOTES IN THE MARGIN

You can check out my Twitter feed. But please note that my tweets are sometimes deliberately provocative, often made in jest, and largely consist of me thinking out loud.

I’ve written a couple of books, which you might want to peruse. Here is the link for buying the second edition of my 1993 book, Reclaiming the American Right: The Lost Legacy of the Conservative Movement, with an Introduction by Prof. George W. Carey, a Foreword by Patrick J. Buchanan, and critical essays by Scott Richert and David Gordon (ISI Books, 2008).

You can buy An Enemy of the State: The Life of Murray N. Rothbard (Prometheus Books, 2000), my biography of the great libertarian thinker, here.

Read more by Justin Raimondo