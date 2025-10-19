How Ukrainian Courts Are Weaponizing Lawfare Against Anti-War Voices

The NATO-backed war in Ukraine is portrayed in the West as an ideological war between the democratic Ukraine and the authoritarian Russia. In reality, Ukraine is far from a liberal democratic paradise. Ukraine has nationalized the news media and banned opposing political parties, moves which President Donald Trump has criticized. With elections canceled and weapons being sent to Ukraine, including to neo-Nazi elements in the armed forces, Ukraine is devoid of actual democratic norms. However, most troubling of all is Ukraine’s treatment of activists who oppose a forever war in Russia.

In June of 2024, I reported on how Bogdan Syrotiuk, a Trotskyist and opponent of the Russia-Ukraine war, was jailed for “committing treason” over his writings for the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS). Syrotiuk is not a pro-Russian sycophant; as Matt Taibbi reported, the chairman of the Socialist Equality Party, which published the WSWS, opposed the Russian invasion and described the publication as “bitter enemies of the Putin government”. Syrotiuk now faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison with the courts repeatedly extending his pre-trial detention without evidence or bail. These violations of any semblance of due process were so blatant that the European Court of Human Rights has now accepted his case.

The European Court accepted the case on the grounds that the Ukrainian government has restricted his right to liberty. This is a violation of Article 5 of the European Convention of Human Rights, which Ukraine has partially suspended under martial law. Ironically, the Ukrainian court cited the Iliykov v Bulgaria which forbade countries from denying bail or holding people in pre-trial detention based solely on suspicion. The Ukrainian court completely reversed the meaning of the ruling by citing the case as precedent for its actions. The court’s shady proceedings call into question the very legitimacy of the Ukrainian court system.

Further evidence of Ukraine’s judicial illegitimacy lies in its procedural irregularity. For example, in numerous rulings, the court employed similar language in response to the requests of prosecutions from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). In fact, large portions were blatantly copied and pasted, suggesting that the courts are merely a rubber stamp for the SBU. Furthermore, in October of 2025, the court ruled against a motion to dismiss the judge for bias. These harsh measures reveal an underlying authoritarian system that punishes dissidents for “thought crimes”.

Syrotiuk has faced horrible conditions in an overcrowded prison in Nikolaev for over a year. Syrotiuk faces severe dental problems exacerbated by the prison’s low-quality food and poor hygiene. Additionally, the Ukrainian government has repeatedly postponed a dental appointment outside the prison. Poor prison conditions and rampant lawfare are designed to discourage dissent. Through measures like these, the Ukrainian government is purposely creating a culture of fear to control the public.

Bogdan Syrotiuk’s story is similar to those of other activists like Gonzalo Lira and Yurii Sheliazhenko. Both Lira and Sheliazhenko were arrested by the SBU for allegedly justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Like Syrotiuk, Lira also faced medical neglect. Shortly before his death in prison, Lira wrote a letter in which he stated “I have had double pneumonia (both lungs) as well as pneumothorax and a very severe case of edema (swelling of the body). All this started in mid-October, but was ignored by the prison.”

Regardless of political persuasion, the right to freedom of speech should be inalienable. Bogdan Syrotiuk’s fight against Ukrainian lawfare and harsh prison conditions is ignored by mainstream media to keep Americans and Europeans supportive of a war that does not serve their interests. Citizens of the West must demand accountability from their governments about the true nature of nations which they are financially supporting. The damning examples of Ukraine using lawfare against political dissidents prove that the Russia-Ukraine war is about geopolitical hegemony rather than a genuine struggle for democracy.

You can support the campaign to free Bogdan Syrotiuk here.

J.D. Hester is an independent writer born and raised in Arizona. He has previously written for Antiwar.com and other websites. You can send him an email at josephdhester@gmail.com. Follow him on X (@JDH3ster).